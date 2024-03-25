Liam Jones, 23, fell overboard on a MSC Cruise after it left the dock in Southampton. (Credit: Sophia Alicja Jones/Facebook)

A man has fallen overboard from a cruise ship on a tour of northern Europe.

MSC Cruises said that the man had disappeared from the MSC Euribia on March 16 for a seven-night excursion. The ship had left Southampton on March 15 and was bound for its first stop in Hamburg when the man is said to have fallen overboard.

Hampshire Police boarded the ship on its return to Southampton on Friday, March 22. The man was named as 23-year-old Dundee student Liam Jones. His wife, Sophia Mcphee, spoke of her heartbreak, telling the Daily Record that she felt "lost" since finding out about her husband going overboard. She said: "I was first contacted by his sister on Sunday. She said there had been an accident and Liam 'wasn't coming back'. She then said she had seen CCTV and he'd gone overboard."

Ms Mcphee said that she had last seen Mr Jones the day before the cruise set off at their home, before he travelled to Glasgow to meet with his family. Both he and his family travelled to Southampton to board the cruise.

A spokesman from MSC Cruises said: “A passenger on board MSC Euribia went overboard on March 16 as the ship was sailing to Hamburg. This was reported to the authorities.

"The police in Southampton boarded the vessel today [Friday] and investigated on behalf of the coroner. We are deeply saddened by this news and our thoughts are with the family at this very difficult time. Out of respect for the family’s privacy, we will refrain from disclosing any additional information.”

