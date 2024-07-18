Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A former West Mercia Police officer has been sentenced for sexual assault.

Liam Smith, 30, of Lancer Road in Shrewsbury was sentenced to a nine month community order and 140 hours of community service after assaulting a woman by sexually touching her over her clothing whilst off-duty, on a night out in Shrewsbury on September 10, 2022.

Smith, who was found guilty last month following three-days of deliberations by the jury, has also been ordered to pay £300 in compensation and £2,000 in costs.

Temporary Deputy Chief Constable Richard Cooper, said: “I’m pleased that Smith has been held to account for his actions. Any form of sexual assault is totally unacceptable, and as this case shows, we can and do take action against offenders regardless of who they are.

“I’d once again like to commend the victim for coming forward. I don’t underestimate the courage that this would have taken. We expect the highest standards of conduct from our officers, both on and off-duty, and when these standards are breached we act quickly.

“Smith was suspended as soon as the allegation came to light and resigned from the force on 3 December 2023. Despite having already resigned from the force he will face accelerated misconduct proceedings now criminal proceedings have concluded.”