Eleven-year-old Libby Jones died after a battle with neuroblastoma

Libby Jones, 11, died after a battle with neuroblastoma.

Tributes have been paid to a schoolgirl who died from cancer despite hopes she would be clear of it by Christmas.

Libby Jones, 11, who was described as a “special little girl” had been bravely battling neuroblastoma, a rare type of cancer, since last August.

She had received chemotherapy, radiotherapy and a stem cell transplant, but two weeks ago she became unwell and was taken to hospital.

Coventry Live reported that in addition to a seven-hour operation to remove the main tumour in her ribs. The treatment had aimed to help stop the cancer in her knees, hips, spine, shoulders, jaw and under her skull.

However when she was taken to hospital after becoming unwell it was discovered the cancer was in her brain, and her family, from Nuneaton, were told there was nothing more that could be done.

Libby went home on 18 August and passed away on the 24th.

‘We desparately want to give Libby the send-off she deserves’

A fundraiser has been set up to give Libby the “send off she deserves”.

In a post on the fundraising page it states: “In June 2022 Libby was told by Christmas, she would be clear of the cancer. Two weeks ago on August 11th 2022 Libby became very unwell and was taken back into hospital where we were told the cancer was back, this time in her brain and was agressive.

“Within days we were told there was nothing we could do and that there were no further treatments we could have. We brought Libby home on the 18th of August 2022, and sadly lost her on the 24th of August.

“We desparately want to give Libby the send-off she deserves and Mara, Megan and Logan deserve this. If you can find it within your heart to be able to donate even £1 it really would make a difference.”

So far more than £2,500 has been raised, anyone who wants to donate to the appeal can do so on the Go Fund Me page.

Comments on the fundraising page called Libby a “princess” and “beautiful”.