Mystery surrounds the identity of a body found on a beach.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An e-fit image has been released as police try to work out the background of the man whose body was found washed up by a member of the public. So far police appeals for information have not yielded answers.

The body is believed to have washed up after being in the water for between one and five days. His death is not believed to be suspicious.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The e-fit of the man whose body washed up on a beach at the end of last year | Avon and Somerset Police

Det Insp George Pettingell said: “We hope that this image might be the key to helping us identify this man and importantly be able to update any family and friends.

“Forensic and DNA enquiries have established the man is likely of either Croatian or Bosnian heritage. He is also white, of large build and estimated to be aged in his 40s or 50s. He had a shaved head and was wearing a black jacket, black jumper, red trousers and black Nike trainers. We’ve been in contact with neighbouring forces but still so far have been unable to establish his identity. If you think you might know who this man is based off this information and the e-fit image, please contact us.”

The body washed up at Lilstock beach in Somerset at the end of 2024.

Anyone with information can call Avon and Somerset Police on 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5224412225 or visit www.avonandsomerset.police.uk/report/