A female prison officer has been sentenced to 15 months in prison after having sex with an inmate in a cell.

Linda De Sousa Abreu, a 30-year-old former prison officer at HMP Wandsworth in south London, was sentenced for engaging in sexual activity with an inmate and misconducting herself in public office.

De Sousa Abreu was caught on video having sex with burglar Linton Weirich in his cell while dressed in her prison uniform. The footage, filmed by another inmate, showed her pulling down her jail-issue trousers and engaging in the act against the cell door. The video, shared widely on social media, led to an investigation by the Metropolitan Police.

She was arrested in July 2022 at Heathrow Airport as she attempted to board a flight to Madrid, having informed the prison that she would not be returning to work. During her court appearance at Isleworth Crown Court, De Sousa Abreu pleaded guilty to one count of misconduct in public office.

The misconduct occurred between June 26 and June 28, 2022, inside the Category B men’s prison. Prosecutors revealed that she had previously engaged in sexual acts with Weirich and performed a separate sex act on another inmate, partially captured on her body-worn camera.

In the video, a second inmate was seen smoking and acting as a lookout, telling her: "I'm on the door." He added: "This is how we live at Wandsworth." Her radio crackled with messages during the act, but she continued regardless.

De Sousa Abreu initially claimed in a pre-prepared police statement that she acted under duress, fearing for her safety and potential assault. However, she later withdrew this account, which prosecutor Eloise Marshall KC described as “entirely false.” Marshall told the court: She undermined the authority of all prison staff, specifically female officers, and placed staff and prisoners at risk by giving access to her keys and radio."

Governor Andrew Davy said: “It has taken many years for female staff to be accepted and treated professionally in a male-dominated environment... The activities of this defendant have undone years of work.”

Davy also noted that female staff now face increased harassment from inmates, and children of staff members have been teased at school due to the incident.

In mitigation, her lawyer Rajiv Menon KC said De Sousa Abreu suffered from “marked trauma” and had been diagnosed with severe borderline personality disorder and ADHD. He added that she used sex to experience positive emotions.

De Sousa Abreu, originally from Brazil, had appeared on Channel 4’s swingers programme Open House: The Great Sex Experiment alongside her MMA fighter husband. The couple also operated an OnlyFans account under pseudonyms, charging subscribers for explicit content.

Judge Martin Edmunds KC sentenced De Sousa Abreu to 15 months in prison, stating that she would serve half in custody and the remainder on licence. Her actions, he said, were a serious breach of the public’s trust and undermined the integrity of prison staff.