A mother-of-three who was killed after being struck by a van on a motorway had taken her own life, an inquest has revealed.

Lisa Kelsall, 52, had left her vehicle - a Vauxhall Mokka - after it overturned on a slip road connecting the M6 and M62 in Cheshire. She was then hit by a Citroen Relay van, sustaining multiple fatal injuries and pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident, which took place on April 9, initially led Cheshire Police to arrest a man on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. However, an inquest has since concluded that Lisa’s death was the result of suicide.

The inquest heard that Lisa, a survivor of domestic abuse, had a history of mental health struggles, including post-traumatic stress disorder, and had previously attempted to end her life. On April 8, the day before the crash, Lisa reportedly “expressed an intention” to take her own life and left her home in Norton, County Durham.

Lisa Kelsall, 52, was killed after being struck by a van on a Cheshire motorway in April. | GoFundMe

“In the early hours of 9 April (she) was seen driving erratically on the southbound carriageway of the M6 resulting in her car being involved in a collision, resting on its side in between lanes,” said Cheshire assistant coroner Charlotte Keighley. “Lisa got out of her vehicle. She was then struck by a Citroen Relay van, knocking her to the floor and causing unsurvivable injuries.”

In a tribute following her death, Lisa’s family said, “A loving daughter, mother and grandmother-to-be, taken too soon. RIP Lisa Kelsall. Forever in our hearts.”

A GoFundMe was launched following her death, with more than £10,000 raised for her funeral and her children.

Whatever you are going through, you don’t have to face it alone. Call Samaritans for free on 116 123, email [email protected] or visit www.samaritans.org for more information