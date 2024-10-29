Seven footballers die in horrific bus crash in Zambia as club pays tribute: "We mourn our departed brothers"
Seven footballers have died in a tragic bus crash in Zambia, a club has confirmed.
On Sunday, October 27, a bus containing players and staff from third-tier side Chavuma Town Council FC was involved in an incident that has claimed the lives of seven players and injured 12.
Those who were injured but survived were evacuated to a hospital in the capital of Lusaka for further treatment. They include vice-captain Joel Ndungu and Blessings Sakala.
Now, as plans are set out for the players’ funerals, emotional tributes have been paid by the club on social media. In a statement on Facebook, the club said: “We have lost five players, our club vice-secretary and the driver. Let us unite to mourn our departed brothers and also pray for the ones who have been evacuated.”
President of the Zambian FA, Andrew Kamanga, added: “We are in touch with the football, civil, and law enforcement authorities in the province to furnish us with full details.”
A funeral for the players and staff killed in the crash will be held tomorrow, October 30, starting from 7am at Moses Luneta School.