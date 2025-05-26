A man has been detained after a car hit pedestrians during Liverpool FC’s Premier League victory parade.

Emergency services were called to Water Street after Merseyside Police were contacted just after 6pm on Monday with reports of the incident. The car stopped at the scene and a man was detained. It is unclear whether the man arrested is the driver of the vehicle.

It is reported that several people are injured. However, it is unclear how serious they are. It is also not known at this time if anyone has died.

North West Ambulance Service has issued an update on X. It says: “North West Ambulance Service has now cleared the scene following the incident in Liverpool and will be updating on casualty numbers at a press conference scheduled for later tonight. Details of this will be announced shortly.“

NHS University Hospitals of Liverpool Group has also issued a statement to the public on X. It says: “Following the incident in Liverpool City Centre this evening, we know that many people are concerned about loved ones. Next of kin will be contacted, so please help us to manage the incident as best we can by refraining from calling our switchboard.“

Merseyside Police are leading the investigation but officers from Counter Terrorism Policing North West are supporting them. A Merseyside Police spokesperson said: “We would ask people not to speculate on the circumstances surrounding tonight’s incident on Water Street in Liverpool city centre.

“We can confirm the man arrested is a 53-year-old white British man from the Liverpool area. Extensive enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances leading up to the collision.”

They asked people who have footage or information to send it directly to @MerPolCC or pass on information by calling 101 quoting log 784. Information can also be passed on anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.