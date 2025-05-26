A man has been detained after a car hit pedestrians during Liverpool FC’s Premier League victory parade.

Emergency services descended on Water Street after Merseyside Police were contacted just after 6pm on Monday with reports of the incident. The car stopped at the scene and a man was detained.

Large numbers had gathered to watch the parade when the incident happened. Police said a car drove into pedestrians and a man was detained at the scene. It is not known if anyone has been injured.

Police said a 53-year-old white British man from the Merseyside area has been arrested. It is unclear whether the man arrested is the driver of the vehicle. A police spokesperson said: “We would ask people not to speculate on the circumstances surrounding tonight’s incident on Water Street in Liverpool city centre.

A man has been detained after a car hit pedestrians during Liverpool FC’s Premier League victory parade. (Photo: Danny Lawson/PA Wire) | Danny Lawson/PA Wire

“We can confirm the man arrested is a 53-year-old white British man from the Liverpool area. Extensive enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances leading up to the collision.

“We would ask people not to share distressing content online but to send the footage or information directly to us @MerPolCC or pass on information by calling 101 quoting log 784. Information can also be passed on anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

Liverpool Football Club said it was in contact with the force and would “continue to offer our full support to the emergency services and local authorities who are dealing with this incident.” Footage of the incident which was circulating online appeared to show the vehicle speed up as it veered into pedestrians on both sides of the street.

Officers surrounded the car very soon after, as witnesses attempted to stop the driver, who was eventually detained by police. A conscious man on a stretcher was seen being put into an ambulance and the paramedic told police he believed the Liverpool Royal Hospital may be overwhelmed. A police van and car blocked Water Street, and other police vehicles were parked along The Strand.

Harry Rashid, 48, from Solihull, was at the parade with his wife and two young daughters when he witnessed the collision. He told PA News Agency: “This grey people carrier just pulled up from the right and just rammed into all the people at the side of us. It was extremely fast. Initially, we just heard the pop, pop, pop of people just being knocked off the bonnet of a car.”

Counter terror police are said to be assisting Merseyside Police with inquiries. The prime minister and the home secretary are being kept updated about the events.

Sir Keir Starmer said: “The scenes in Liverpool are appalling — my thoughts are with all those injured or affected.“I want to thank the police and emergency services for their swift and ongoing response to this shocking incident. I’m being kept updated on developments and ask that we give the police the space they need to investigate.”

Liverpool FC held an open-top bus parade to celebrate its Premier League triumph, with fans lining the streets along the 10-mile route. Councillor John Hughes estimated in excess of one million people were attending, beating the 750,000 present for the 2019 Champions League parade.