A 53-year-old white British man has been arrested after a car drove into fans at the Liverpool FC parade, Merseyside Police says.

A car ploughed into a crowd of people during Liverpool FC's Premier League victory parade today (Monday 26 May). The man arrested is from the Liverpool area, Merseyside Police says.

It is unclear whether the man arrested is the driver of the vehicle. Merseyside Police were contacted just after 6pm today after receiving reports that a car had hit a number of people on Water street in the city centre.

A large emergency service presence is currently at the scene, with police vehicles, fire engines, ambulances stationed around the Water Street area. An air ambulance has also landed near the Liver Building.

A Merseyside Police spokesperson said: "We are currently dealing with reports of a road traffic collision in Liverpool city centre. We were contacted at just after 6pm today, Monday May 26, following reports a car had been in collision with a number of pedestrians on Water Street.

"The car stopped at the scene and a male has been detained. Emergency services are currently on the scene. We will issue more updates as we have them."

A spokesperson added: “We would ask people not to speculate on the circumstances surrounding tonight’s incident on Water Street in Liverpool city centre. We can confirm the man arrested is a 53-year-old white British man from the Liverpool area.

“Extensive enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances leading up to the collision. We would ask people not to share distressing content online but to send the footage or information directly to us MerPolCC or pass on information by calling 101 quoting log 784.

"Information can also be passed on anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111." Prime Minister Keir Starmer said: "My thoughts are with all those injured or affected," he goes on. I want to thank the police and emergency services for their swift and ongoing response to this shocking incident."