Liverpool will continue their Premier League title celebrations with an open-top bus parade through the city.

Following a victory lap at Anfield on the final day of the Premier League season - in which the Reds drew 1-1 with FA Cup winners Crystal Palace - attentions in Liverpool have now turned to a parade around the city this afternoon (May 26).

Arne Slot’s side lifted the club’s 20th top-flight title on Sunda, marking a dominant campaign. The day was also notable for an outpouring of affection for Trent Alexander-Arnold, who is widely expected to join Real Madrid this summer.

With fans still revelling in the club’s success, hundreds of thousands are expected to turn out across Liverpool on Monday to keep the party going.

What time does the parade start?

The parade kicks off at 2.30pm from Allerton Maze.

The bus will then follow a 15km route to Blundell Street in the city centre, with the journey expected to take between three and five hours.

Liverpool City Council has advised fans to plan ahead and arrive early to secure good viewing spots.

Is the parade on TV?

While the likes of Sky Sports News might be covering the parade, you will have to go elsewhere to watch it live on telly. Liverpool’s club website will have a live stream of the parade, with our sister title LiverpoolWorld also covering the event.

Allerton Maze (starting point)

Queens Drive

Childwall Fiveways roundabout

Leeds Street