Merseyside Fire and Rescue service has issued urgent advice to local residents after a fire broke out at a three-storey building in Liverpool.

Emergency services were called to the scene on Alexandra Drive, Aigburth, at around 4.30am this morning (May 8). The fire and rescue service said in an update that fire crews and six pumps were in attendance to battle the blaze. It is currently unknown if there was anyone in the building at the time of the fire breaking out.

Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service said in a statement: “Crews were alerted at 4.30am and on scene at 4.37am. Six fire engines are on scene. Crews arrived to find a three-storey building measuring approximately 20m by 20m involved in fire.

“External firefighting immediately commenced using two high pressure hose reels. The incident has been divided into sectors and breathing apparatus is being used. Crews are continuing to fight the fire externally using a hose reel jet and two main branches.”

People have been told to avoid the area. Local residents have also been advised to keep their doors and windows shut.