A driver who allegedly ploughed into a crowd at Liverpool’s victory parade has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, dangerous driving and drug driving.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Merseyside Police believe the car which struck pedestrians was able to follow an ambulance crew attending to someone suffering a heart attack after a road block was temporarily lifted. Detective Chief Superintendent Karen Jaundrill said there was a total of 65 confirmed casualties following the incident in Water Street in the city centre on Monday.

More than 50 people, including children, were treated in different hospitals and 11 people remained there on Tuesday in a stable condition. Assistant Chief Constable Jenny Sims said: “It is believed the driver of the Ford Galaxy car involved in this incident was able to follow an ambulance onto Water Street after the road block was temporarily lifted so that the ambulance crew could attend to a member of the public who was having a heart attack.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She added: “There was no intelligence to suggest an incident of this nature would take place.” Providing an update on the investigation, Ms Jaundrill said the suspect, from the West Derby area of Liverpool, remains in custody and is being interviewed by officers.

A driver who allegedly ploughed into a crowd at Liverpool’s victory parade has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, dangerous driving and drug driving. (Photo: Danny Lawson/PA Wire) | Danny Lawson/PA Wire

Messages of support have been sent to the people of Liverpool since the incident, including from the King who said: “I know that the strength of community spirit for which your city is renowned will be a comfort and support to those in need.” The Prince and Princess of Wales also said they were “deeply saddened” by the parade crash, adding: “What should have been a joyful celebration ended with tragedy.”

On Tuesday, a Liverpool fan described how he “locked eyes” with the driver and “pleaded for him to stop” moments before the car ploughed into him. Jack Trotter, 22, was enjoying celebrating his team’s success when he found himself “face to face” with the vehicle.

The stricken Northern Irishman was helped by fellow fans and locals into a nearby pub until emergency services arrived to take him to hospital. Mr Trotter, from Newtownards, County Down, escaped without serious injury and has been discharged from hospital.

“He had slowed down. And then I put my hands up and pleaded for him to stop, and he wasn’t stopping,” he told the PA news agency.