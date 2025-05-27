King Charles and Queen Camilla reveal they “are deeply shocked” following the Liverpool Parade crash.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After a people carrier rammed through crowds along Water Street in the Liverpool city centre on Monday 27 May, twenty people were treated at the scene and twenty seven people (including four children) were taken to hospital.

A 53-year old white British man was arrested and during last night’s conference, Jenny Sims, the deputy chief constable of Merseyside Police said in a statement that “I know that people will understandably be concerned by what has happened tonight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“What I can tell you is that we believe this to be an isolated incident, and we are not currently looking for anyone else in relation to it.

“The incident is not currently being treated as terroism.”

King Charles and the Prince and Princess of Wales release statement about Liverpool Parade Crash. (L to R) King Charles III, Queen Camilla, William, Prince of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales, Anne, Princess Royal and The Duke of Gloucester attend the Commonwealth Day Service of Celebration at Westminster Abbey on March 10, 2025. Photo: Getty Images | Getty Images

King Charles and Queen Camilla have now released a statement which read: “My wife and I were deeply shocked and saddened to hear of the terrible events that took place in Liverpool on Monday.

“It is truly devastating to see that what should have been a joyous celebration for so many could end in such distressing circumstances.

“At this heartbreaking time for the people of Liverpool, I know that the strength of community spirit for which your city is renowned will be a comfort and support to those in need.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our prayers and deepest sympathy are with all those who have been affected and my special gratitude goes out to the first responders, emergency services personnel and other individuals who rushed to the aid of the injured.”

The Prince and Princess of Wales also released a statement which read: “We are deeply saddened by the scenes in Liverpool yesterday. What should have been a joyful celebration ended with tragedy.

“Our thoughts are with those who were injured and to the first responders and emergency services on the ground. W & C.”

King Charles’s sister, Princess Anne travelled to Liverpool today to visit the Liverpool University Hospital. Whilst she was there, she met with nurses, consultants, paramedics and representatives from the football club and Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service.