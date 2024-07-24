Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A man has been rushed to hospital after falling into a “large and deep” hole dug on a popular beach in Wales.

The young man was left with a back injury after tumbling into the deep hole. The incident happened on Sunday 21 July, prompting the Coastguard to rush to the scene along with an ambulance which transported the injured individual to hospital.

In a statement, Llandudno Coastguard said: "We were called out on Sunday evening to assist a casualty on the beach near the old lifeboat slipway. We found a young man who had injured himself in a large and deep hole which had been dug in the sand.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A man has been rushed to hospital after falling into a “large and deep” hole dug on a popular beach in Wales. (Photo: Llandudno Coastguard/Facebook) | Llandudno Coastguard/Facebook

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We performed a thorough assessment of the casualty and quickly established that he had injured his back. We stabilised his condition and were able to get him onto our rigid stretcher in order to stabilise his back and get him off the beach. Our friends at [Merrion Hotel, Llandudno] very kindly made an area available to us where we could make the casualty comfortable until an ambulance arrived to convey the casualty to hospital."

The coastguard added: "When digging in the sand on beaches, please bear in mind that sand can be very unstable. If you do dig any holes please don't leave them unattended and fill them in before you leave."

The incident comes after a huge 8ft hole was found on a beach in Cornwall. The huge hole was found on Tregirls beach, near Padstow in Cornwall. HM Coastguard Padstow said the crater was dangerous as it could collapse on beachgoers.

Coastguard crews called out a local farmer to fill in the crater with a digger. The phantom digger had carved out the 8ft deep and 9ft wide hole by hand - moving around nine tonnes of sand in the process.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad