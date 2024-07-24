Llandudno Wales: Man hospitalised with a back injury after falling to a 'large and deep' hole on popular UK beach
The young man was left with a back injury after tumbling into the deep hole. The incident happened on Sunday 21 July, prompting the Coastguard to rush to the scene along with an ambulance which transported the injured individual to hospital.
In a statement, Llandudno Coastguard said: "We were called out on Sunday evening to assist a casualty on the beach near the old lifeboat slipway. We found a young man who had injured himself in a large and deep hole which had been dug in the sand.
“We performed a thorough assessment of the casualty and quickly established that he had injured his back. We stabilised his condition and were able to get him onto our rigid stretcher in order to stabilise his back and get him off the beach. Our friends at [Merrion Hotel, Llandudno] very kindly made an area available to us where we could make the casualty comfortable until an ambulance arrived to convey the casualty to hospital."
The coastguard added: "When digging in the sand on beaches, please bear in mind that sand can be very unstable. If you do dig any holes please don't leave them unattended and fill them in before you leave."
The incident comes after a huge 8ft hole was found on a beach in Cornwall. The huge hole was found on Tregirls beach, near Padstow in Cornwall. HM Coastguard Padstow said the crater was dangerous as it could collapse on beachgoers.
Coastguard crews called out a local farmer to fill in the crater with a digger. The phantom digger had carved out the 8ft deep and 9ft wide hole by hand - moving around nine tonnes of sand in the process.
HM Coastguard Padstow posted on Facebook: “Please do not dig holes like this on our (or any other) beaches, and fill in any small ones that your children dig before you leave. The fact that a telehandler is required to fill this particular one in speaks volumes about the danger it presents.”
