Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

HM coastguard has been slammed for trying to ban digging after a huge 8ft hole was found on a beach in Cornwall.

The huge hole that had been dug out was found on Tregirls beach, near Padstow in Cornwall. HM Coastguard Padstow said the crater was dangerous as it could collapse on beachgoers.

Coastguard crews called out a local farmer to fill in the crater with a digger. The phantom digger had carved out the 8ft deep and 9ft wide hole by hand - moving around nine tonnes of sand in the process.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

TV farmer Charlie Watson Smyth, who owns Padstow Farm and was called in to fill in the hole using a telehandler, told MailOnline: 'It's quite bizarre, people are always digging holes in the sand but I have never seen anything on this scale. It was perfectly round and looked as if it was dug by something mechanical, they made it look as if it's been drilled out but it wasn't.

“If you think of the effort involved, you have to ask why? And nobody seems to know anything about it. Usually things get out and somebody knows but not this time, it's a mystery.”

HM coastguard has been slammed for trying to ban digging after a huge 8ft hole was found on a beach in Cornwall. (Photo: HM Coastguard Padstow/Facebook) | HM Coastguard Padstow/Facebook

HM Coastguard Padstow posted on Facebook: “Please do not dig holes like this on our (or any other) beaches, and fill in any small ones that your children dig before you leave. The fact that a telehandler is required to fill this particular one in speaks volumes about the danger it presents.”

The move to ban digging on the beach has been ridiculed by some residents. One said: “You'd think these people had never been to the beach before, they'll be banning buckets and spades next. We all need to get a grip,” reports MailOnline.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, others agreed with the dangers of sand holes. Jane Johns commented on the post saying: “I remember being on holiday years ago and we were on the beach in Hayle when a child died because the sand collapsed around them. It was horrific.” Cara Lois wrote: “Thank you for dealing with this. My good friend snapped a tendon and fractured her foot stepping back into a human dug channel on Daymer last Easter. It was right by the steps/path down. Ignorant behaviour which led to a nasty injury.”

In July 2021 an 18-year-old boy had to be dug out of the sand on Fistral Beach, Newquay by the emergency services after a hole, which he had dug, collapsed on top of him. In 2005 three-year-old Abbie Livingstone-Nurse died when she jumped into a 5ft deep sand hole dug by her stepbrother on Towans Beach, Hayle.

A seven-year-old girl was buried alive inside a sand hole while playing with her brother at a beach in Florida. Sloan Mattingly's mom and dad, Therese and Jason, say their little girl had been playing with her brother Maddox as the pair dug a hole in the sand for hours at Lauderdale-by-the Sea beach when tragedy struck.

Sloan died after being buried inside when the walls caved in around her. She tried to save herself by grabbing onto her brother, Maddox, during her final moments.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Her parents said they “have no idea how it happened.” Therese told GMA: “That's kind of the question we have too because we're the kind of people that other parents or family members would roll their eyes at because we're a little overprotective most of the time.