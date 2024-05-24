Cornwall beach holidays: Holidaymakers warned to 'be aware' after swimmers get trapped in rip current on Perranporth beach
UK holidaymakers have been warned to “be aware” when swimming in the sea at beaches in Cornwall after two swimmers had to be rescued on Thursday (23 May). The two swimmers had been caught in a rip current whilst swimming at Perranporth Beach.
RNLI lifeguards and the St Agnes coastguard rescued the swimmers just after 5.05pm and they were taken to hospital by waiting ambulances. The coastguard thanked members of the public for calling the emergency services and said this made a "significant difference to the outcome".
St Agnes Coastguard Search and Rescue Team posted on Facebook that a SW Ambulance service “arrived and we assisted with transporting the casualties from the beach to their awaiting ambulances.” It added: “Thank you to the multiple members of the public for raising the alarm, calling 999 and asking for the Coastguard, this made a significant difference to the outcome of this tasking.
“Please note, this happened as the lifeguards were leaving duty - please be aware of lifeguard cover when swimming in the sea, swim between the flags and ensure people know where you are”. The team said that the “wish the two casualties a speedy recovery”.
