The UK's biggest cities are full of historic boozers within walking distance that make for great pub crawls

The Old Royal Public House, 53 and 55 Church Street, Birmingham (Grade II listed)

As the winter chill grows ever deeper, there are few places you want to find yourself in more than the warm atmosphere of a historic pub. These properties, often the heart of local life, not only offer a place to meet with family and friends, but they also connect us to the past.

Many of these pubs have stood for a number of centuries, and that same fireplace you've been lucky to find a table by could just be the same spot someone decided to enjoy a pint at countless years ago. And thankfully, the UK has big cities cities are full of these stories boozers that are within walking distance from one another.

These atmospheric properties can be found in cities including London, Manchester and Birmingham. In celebration of historic pubs, here are some pub crawls through the heart of some of England’s major cities, which we hope will whet your appetite for the local heritage that surrounds us.

Whether you’re home for Christmas or staying with family or friends, it’s a great time to get out and explore the history around you. By clicking on the links for each city, you can view walking routes that connect them - created by Historic England.

The Sugarloaf, 65 Cannon Street, in London (Grade II listed)

London

In the Cannon Street area, you will find six historic London pubs including The Olde Wine Shades, one of the oldest pubs in the city, built in 1663 as a merchant’s house; 28-30 Cornhill, built between 1934-1935 and featuring jazz-deco ironwork and decorative friezes; and The Jamaica Wine House, the site of London’s first coffee house, visited by the celebrated diarist Samuel Pepys.

Cambridge

Discover six historic pubs in the centre of Cambridge, including The Eagle Public House, where Crick and Watson announced the discovery of DNA; 10 Peas Hill, which was once home to the novelist E M Forster, and The Pickerel Inn, dating from 1608 and possibly the oldest licenced ale house in the city.

Birmingham

The Queens Arms, 150 Newhall Street, Birmingham (Grade II listed)

This circular walking route around Birmingham takes in six historic pubs including The Queens Arms, built in the 1870s; The Bulls Head, which features traditional Victorian décor and a resident pub cat, and the ornate Old Royal Public House, created in the 19th century in striking purple brick and terracotta.

Bristol

There's also a trail to discover six historic pubs in the centre of Bristol, including the Shakespeare Inn, one of Bristol’s oldest pubs and originally a timber framed house built in 1636; the Seven Stars, which played an important role in the Abolitionist movement in the late 18th century; and 59, 61 and 63 Baldwin Street, a historic establishment known for its connection to the city’s maritime past.

The Bank, Manchester (Grade II star listed)

Manchester

This route around Princess Street and Portland Street highlights six historic pubs, including the Circus Tavern, one of the oldest pubs in Manchester and one of the smallest pubs in the country; the Vine Inn, with its striking frontage of green glazed tiles and stained glass windows; and The Bank, originally built in 1803 to house the Portico Library and retaining many of its original features.

Newcastle