The site where Weaverthorpe Primary School was once based already has planning permission to be developed into two residential houses

Weaverthorpe Primary School. Picture: Auction House

An exciting opportunity has arisen for a former UK primary school to be developed into a new property. A small rural school in the Wolds Valley of Yorkshire is set to go to auction and has a guide price that stands at just £125,000 - £150,000.

Weaverthorpe Primary School, in North Yorkshire, was forced to close its doors in August 2022 after receiving a failing Ofsted report. The voluntary school, which had only 21 pupils at the time of its closure, was deemed ‘inadequate’ following an inspection in 2020. The site already also has planning permission to be developed into two residential houses.

Despite overwhelming support from the local community and urgent pleas from parents to politicians for intervention, the school was ultimately considered too small to be viable. As a result, The Diocese of York announced its plans to sell the site earlier this year. With 16 primary schools having ceased operation in the last six years, the sale of Weaverthorpe Primary adds to the growing concern over school closures in North Yorkshire.

Weaverthorpe Primary School

During a council meeting in September, Andrew Smith, the Director of Education for the Diocese of York, raised concerns about the future of schools in the county. He warned that declining student numbers, financial challenges, and slipping educational standards may result in more closures.

Auction House Hull & East Yorkshire said: “This unique project enables developers and private buyers the opportunity to create two individual properties in a rural location that can be used for either holiday accommodation or permanent homes.”

The future development of the school into residential properties is subject to a condition, which stipulates that potential homeowners must have resided in the parish for a minimum of three years or have a significant association with the local community due to occupancy restrictions.

Prospective buyers wishing to transform the building into holiday cottages will also have to adhere to restrictions, such as ensuring that the duration of any stay does not exceed 31 days within a given year. With the future of the old school uncertain, the village’s 360 residents will hold their breath in anticipation for auction day.

Councillor Femi Shellard, chair of Weaverthorpe Parish Council previously said: “Something needs to happen with the building and the land. It’s unlikely that it can be used for education again so therefore it being developed for homes for families to live in the community is probably the best we can hope for now.”