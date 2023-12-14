Is a road near you featured in this list of the best UK streets to live on?

Like anywhere in the world, the UK is full of some lovely places to live - and some places that are much less desirable. No matter what town or city you are in, you're likely not far from somewhere where someone loves their area, and where others think some key factors of good living are missing.

And what exactly makes an area nice? Is it the schools nearby? Transport links? The price of a house on your street? All this has come together in the Telegraph's study of the best UK streets to live on which it has produced with estate agents Knight Frank.

Up and down the UK and in all its regions, the study combines a list on the 50 best streets to live on by including the factors above and working with local estate agents. Some - like Cobham Lane in Surrey - have massive average property prices at a huge £1.9 million.

Here's the full-list of the 50 best streets to live on - separated by region:

East Midlands:

Kington Grange Road, Oadby, Leicester Parkside, Wollaton, Nottingham Dovedale Road, West Bridgford, Nottingham

An aerial view of south Nottingham (Michael Regan/Getty)

East of England:

The Avenues, Harpenden, Hertfordshire The Drive, Rickmansworth, Hertfordshire Grange Road, Cambridge, Cambridgeshire Mount Crescent, Brentwood, Essex

London:

Elm Grove, Barnes, Richmond-upon-Thames Copse Hill, Wimbledon, Merton Beech Hill, Hadley Wood, Barnet Gloucester Crescent, Camden Town, Westminster Goldsmith Avenue, Acton, Ealing Wood Street, Walthamstow, Waltham Forest Charlington Road, Park Town, Oxford

A general view of the London skyline (Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

North East England:

Runnymede, Ponteland, Northumberland Graham Park Road, Gosforth, Newcastle Adderstone Crescent, Jesmond, Newcastle Potters Bank, Durham, County Durham

North West England:

Barn Hill, Stamford, Lincolnshire Ladywood Road, Sutton Coldfield, Birmingham Alderbook Road, Solihull, Birmingham Westbourne Road, Edgbaston, Birmingham Stamford Road, Hale, Greater Manchester St George’s Crescent, Chester, Cheshire Macclesfield Road, Prestbury, Cheshire Hawthorne Lane, Wilmslow, Cheshire

South East England:

Prior Park Road, Bath, Somerset De Mauley Road, Poole, Dorset The Strand, Topsham, Devon College Fields, Clifton, Bristol Sandy Lane, Cobham, Surrey Marlborough Crescent, Sevenoaks, Kent

South West England:

Loxley Road, Stratford-Upon-Avon, Warwickshire Duchy Road, Harrogate, North Yorkshire Bootham, York, North Yorkshire Church Street, Charlbury, The Cotswolds

Alum Bay, Isle of Wight (Chris Morgan)

Isle of Wight:

Spencer Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight

Scotland:

Rubislaw Den North, Rubislaw, Aberdeen The Scores, St Andrews Cleveden Road, Cleveden, Glasgow Ledcameroch Road, Glasgow Moray Place, New Town, Edinburgh Inverleith Place, Stockbridge, Edinburgh

Wales: