The best streets to live on in the UK based on schools, transport, house prices, and more
Is a road near you featured in this list of the best UK streets to live on?
and live on Freeview channel 276
Like anywhere in the world, the UK is full of some lovely places to live - and some places that are much less desirable. No matter what town or city you are in, you're likely not far from somewhere where someone loves their area, and where others think some key factors of good living are missing.
And what exactly makes an area nice? Is it the schools nearby? Transport links? The price of a house on your street? All this has come together in the Telegraph's study of the best UK streets to live on which it has produced with estate agents Knight Frank.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Up and down the UK and in all its regions, the study combines a list on the 50 best streets to live on by including the factors above and working with local estate agents. Some - like Cobham Lane in Surrey - have massive average property prices at a huge £1.9 million.
Here's the full-list of the 50 best streets to live on - separated by region:
East Midlands:
- Kington Grange Road, Oadby, Leicester
- Parkside, Wollaton, Nottingham
- Dovedale Road, West Bridgford, Nottingham
East of England:
- The Avenues, Harpenden, Hertfordshire
- The Drive, Rickmansworth, Hertfordshire
- Grange Road, Cambridge, Cambridgeshire
- Mount Crescent, Brentwood, Essex
London:
- Elm Grove, Barnes, Richmond-upon-Thames
- Copse Hill, Wimbledon, Merton
- Beech Hill, Hadley Wood, Barnet
- Gloucester Crescent, Camden Town, Westminster
- Goldsmith Avenue, Acton, Ealing
- Wood Street, Walthamstow, Waltham Forest
- Charlington Road, Park Town, Oxford
North East England:
- Runnymede, Ponteland, Northumberland
- Graham Park Road, Gosforth, Newcastle
- Adderstone Crescent, Jesmond, Newcastle
- Potters Bank, Durham, County Durham
North West England:
- Barn Hill, Stamford, Lincolnshire
- Ladywood Road, Sutton Coldfield, Birmingham
- Alderbook Road, Solihull, Birmingham
- Westbourne Road, Edgbaston, Birmingham
- Stamford Road, Hale, Greater Manchester
- St George’s Crescent, Chester, Cheshire
- Macclesfield Road, Prestbury, Cheshire
- Hawthorne Lane, Wilmslow, Cheshire
South East England:
- Prior Park Road, Bath, Somerset
- De Mauley Road, Poole, Dorset
- The Strand, Topsham, Devon
- College Fields, Clifton, Bristol
- Sandy Lane, Cobham, Surrey
- Marlborough Crescent, Sevenoaks, Kent
South West England:
- Loxley Road, Stratford-Upon-Avon, Warwickshire
- Duchy Road, Harrogate, North Yorkshire
- Bootham, York, North Yorkshire
- Church Street, Charlbury, The Cotswolds
Isle of Wight:
- Spencer Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight
Scotland:
- Rubislaw Den North, Rubislaw, Aberdeen
- The Scores, St Andrews
- Cleveden Road, Cleveden, Glasgow
- Ledcameroch Road, Glasgow
- Moray Place, New Town, Edinburgh
- Inverleith Place, Stockbridge, Edinburgh
Wales:
- Victoria Road, Penarth, Vale of Glamorgan
- Lisvane Road, Llanishen, Cardiff
- Osbaston Road, Monmouth, Gwent
- St Anne’s Crescent, Langland, Swansea
- Cathedral Road, Portcanna, Cardiff
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.