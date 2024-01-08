The strikes, which was set to knock out most services on the London Underground, have been suspended

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A strike affecting large swathes of Tube services in London has been called off after the RMT union confirmed that further pay talks are taking place.

Most services on the London Underground were due to be cancelled or delayed after it was announced that strike action would be taken between Sunday evening and Friday morning. With around three million daily commuters, widespread disruption was expected.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union has now confirmed that "positive discussions" have led the way for further talks over pay. Mick Lynch, general secretary of the RMT, said: “Following further positive discussions today, the negotiations on a pay deal for our London Underground members can now take place on an improved basis and mandate with significant further funding for a settlement being made available.

“This significantly improved funding position means the scheduled strike action will be suspended with immediate effect and we look forward to getting into urgent negotiations with TfL [Transport for London] in order to develop a suitable agreement and resolution to the dispute.”

In previous talks, TfL had offered the union a 5% pay increase. The union was unhappy with the below-inflation offer, which TfL described as "the most we can afford".

However, an intervention by London Mayor Sadiq Khan has seen "additional funds" provided to allow pay talks to continue and the possibility of week-long disruption brought to an end. However, Tube commuters have been warned that some disruption may still take place on Monday morning due to the last-minute suspension of industrial action.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A Transport for London spokesperson said: “This intervention from the mayor has been discussed with the unions, and the RMT union has now suspended the planned strike action. However, as the action has been suspended at this late stage, Londoners will still face disruption tomorrow and we advise all customers to check the TfL website or the TfL Go app for the latest travel information.

“We will now meet with representatives of all the unions to agree on the best way for this funding to be used to resolve the current dispute. We will also seek to meet as soon as possible with the unions representing TfL staff. We always strive to work constructively with the unions and avoid disruption to London.”