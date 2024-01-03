After all the chaos of the last seven years, all the has to show for Brexit is that we’re able to sell wine in pint-sized bottles.

The time after Christmas and before Parliament starts sitting again is a bit of a limbo for political journalists. Still feeling the effects of too much wine and cheese, you can sometimes take your eye off the ball (see the Blackpool Tower “fire” as an example).

“‘Pint’ size wine stocked on Britain’s shelves for the first time ever thanks to new freedoms from leaving the European Union,” the press release proudly proclaimed. After all the chaos of the last seven years, all we’ve got to show for Brexit is that we’re able to sell wine in pint-sized bottles. I can’t think of much else.

Immigration, the main focus of the Leave campaign during the referendum, has gone up since Brexit by more than 560,000. Rishi Sunak, who was a Brexiteer before it became cool as we keep being told, presided over the highest net migration since records began in December 2022. It turns out those Europeans were filling pretty important jobs in the NHS, social care and agriculture sectors.

Thanks to Brexit, British wine sellers can now sell their plonk in pint-sized glasses. Credit: Mark Hall/Adobe

And what about that £350million to go to the NHS every week. That would have been pretty useful in settling today’s junior doctors’ strikes. Sadly that figure was a lie, and the NHS has been left on its knees after years of under investment.

