London’s Chiltern Firehouse was evacuated on Friday afternoon after a fire broke out ahead of Netflix’s highly anticipated BAFTA Film Awards party on Sunday night.

The London Fire Brigade responded to the incident at approximately 3pm deploying around 60 firefighters to the scene in Marylebone. The cause of the blaze has not yet been determined.

In a statement, the LFB said: “Twenty fire engines and around 125 firefighters have been called to a fire at a hotel on Chiltern Street in Marylebone. There is a fire in ducting which leads from the ground floor to the roof of the four storey hotel with a restaurant on the ground floor. A plant room at roof level is also alight.

“Around one hundred people have evacuated the building before the Brigade arrived. The Brigade's 999 Control officers were first called at 1452 and deployed fire crews from Euston, Soho, Paddington, Soho, West Hampstead, Kensington and Chelsea fire stations and are still at the scene. The cause of the fire is not known at this stage.”

It remains unclear how the fire will impact Netflix’s BAFTA celebration, which was scheduled to begin at 10pm on Sunday. The streaming giant had planned to celebrate a successful awards night, particularly for its nominated film Emilia Pérez.

The Chiltern Firehouse, a Grade II-listed Victorian Gothic building dating back to 1889, is home to a renowned restaurant and 26 luxury suites. The venue has been a favourite among celebrities, with recent visitors including Dua Lipa, Callum Turner, and Matt Smith.