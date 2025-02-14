The popular holiday island Santorini, located in Greece, has been left deserted after earthquakes - but what other holiday destinations are at risk?

A 5.3-magnitude quake struck in the sea area between Santorini and Amorgos in the Cyclades - the strongest of the thousands detected last week, affecting the holiday island Santorini. The latest quake comes amid a surge in seismic activity in the region, which has seen more than 12,800 earthquakes since January 26.

Anywhere that lies on a geological fault line is much more likely to experience an earthquake. These form the edges of continental plates, which comprise the crust of the Earth.

If you’re heading off on holiday this year, here are the countries that are more at risk of being hit by earthquakes.

Italy

Italy is a popular holiday destination for Brits escaping to the summer sun. In August 2016 a devastating tremor claimed 300 lives, while just last week there were several earthquakes throughout the country.

Earthquakes happen here largely due to the geological positioning of the European nation. The Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) said: “Many parts of Italy lie on a major seismic fault line. Minor tremors and earthquakes are almost a daily occurrence. To learn more about what to do before, during, and after an earthquake visit the Protezione Civile website.”

Turkey

Lying on the edge of the Arabian, Eurasian and African plates, Turkey is primely positioned for seismic action. The country was devastated by a 7.6 magnitude earthquake in 1999 that lasted just 37 seconds and killed 17,000 people. Studies have found a 60 per cent chance of a magnitude 7.0 earthquake or higher in Istanbul by 2030.

Japan

One of the most at-risk areas for future earthquakes is Japan. As the name ominously suggests, the country is perched on the Pacific ‘Ring of Fire’.

The structure of plates sitting at its surface provide a recipe for natural disaster. In March 2011 an earthquake shook the nation, sparking the most financially devastating natural disaster in Japan’s history.

Indonesia

Another country nestled on the Pacific ‘Ring of Fire’ is the island archipelago of Indonesia. In 2013, a tremor of 6.1 magnitude devoted the country and claimed 35 lives.

New Zealand

The antipodean islands of New Zealand sit on a collision zone between the Indo-Australian and Pacific tectonic plates. Wellington - the nation’s capital - is the largest city within the high-risk zone. Dozens of people were killed by an earthquake in Christchurch on the South Island in 2011.

Nepal

Deaths are more likely to be caused by an earthquake in Nepal than anywhere else in the world. The Himalayan hotspot suffered an 8.4 magnitude tremor in 1934 and most recently, a tragic 7.9 force quake in 2015.

USA

America is home to several earthquake hotspots, including Alaska, California, Guam, Hawaii, Nevada, Northern Mariana Islands, Oklahoma, Oregon, Puerto Rico, Washington state and the US Virgin Islands. The 150-mile long New Madrid Seismic Zone in New Madrid, Missouri, is also thought to be overdue for a massive tremor.