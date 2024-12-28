Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A woman has been charged with murder following the death of a father-of-six on Christmas Day.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kirsty Carless, 33, of Cannock, has been charged over the death of Louis Price, 31, Staffordshire Police said. Officers were called to a report of a man in cardiac arrest at a property on Elm Road in Norton Canes, near Cannock, at around 3.25am on Wednesday.

Despite medical efforts, Mr Price died a short time later. Carless is due to appear at North Staffordshire Justice Centre on Saturday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a tribute, Louis’ family said: “Louis was well-loved by his family and closest friends. He was a well-known member of the community, always had a smile on his face and brought a positive energy to anywhere he went.

“He always had time for anyone and would help anyone he could. Louis was a devoted fisherman, he had a passion for fishing and regularly went away on trips with friends and family. He loved football, he played for a team and was a life-long supporter of Aston Villa.

A man who died on Christmas Day in Staffordshire has been named by police as 31-year-old Louis Price. | Family handout

“As a family we are devastated at losing Louis. Life will never be the same without him, he leaves a huge hole in the lives of everyone who knew him. Christmas is a time we have always spent together as a family, to lose Louis at this time is even harder.

“Louis leaves behind his Mom, Dad, Brother and Sister, along with his six children. He has four daughters and two sons who he loved dearly. Louis had a big heart, he loved those closest to him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As a family, we would like to ask people to respect our privacy during this difficult time and we ask that people don’t speculate about what has happened.”

The cause of death will be a matter for an inquest in due course. A referral has been made to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) due to recent police contact.