Young British woman Lucy Harrison, 23, died 'following an incident at her father's home' after travelling from Warrington to Texas to visit him.

A young British woman has died 'following an incident at her father's home', police have confirmed. The mother and boyfriend of 23-year-old Lucy Harrison have spoken of their heartbreak following her passing.

An inquest into the circumstances surrounding the death of Lucy, from Warrington, was opened at Warrington Coroners court on Wednesday (February 12). After the hearing, Cheshire Constabulary released a statement confirming details of the incident. It said: “Lucy Harrison died on Friday 10 January following an incident at her father’s home in Prosper, Texas.”

Lucy’s family have since described her as “truly thriving in life”. In a statement they said: “Lucy was life. She lived it fiercely and fearlessly, not being afraid to feel all that life has to offer. Lucy unashamedly loved – she had a huge capacity to love and be loved.

“She was the embodiment of wonderful contradictions; she adored travel and being away, experiencing new places and cultures, yet at the same time, she loved nothing more than snuggling up in her pyjamas with her candles on at home.

“She could be dramatic and elaborate situations like it was the end of the world, yet she could also be straight talking and not afraid to have bold conversations. She was truly thriving in life and although this gives us great comfort, we are utterly heartbroken at the loss of our beautiful, gorgeous Luce.”

A police spokesperson added: “Lucy’s family have requested that their privacy is respected at this difficult time.”

The family have said if people would like to make a donation, they should go to Warrington-based charity, Peace & Mind UK. The organisation’s aim is to ensure every young person and their families have the support they need to thrive mentally and emotionally.

Money raised will support the funding of teachers within Warrington to be trained in Mindfulness, something which Lucy's mum is a passionate advocate for.

No further information about the circumstances surrounding the death in the Texan suburb has been released.