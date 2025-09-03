Popular retailer Lush has closed all of its UK shops, website and factories today.

All Lush stores across the UK will be closed today (Wednesday 3 September), along with its online platforms, in solidarity with Gaza. Sharing a statement on their website, the cosmetics brand wrote: “Across the Lush business we share the anguish that millions of people feel seeing the images of starving people in Gaza, Palestine. Like the rest of the world, we struggle to find ways we can help whilst the Israeli government is preventing urgent humanitarian assistance from entering Gaza.

“One thing Lush can currently send into Gaza is our love and a strong message that we stand in solidarity. This will take the form of halting business-as-usual by shutting our UK shops, website and factories for one day on Wednesday 3rd September 2025, with our shop windows displaying the message STOP STARVING GAZA – WE ARE CLOSED IN SOLIDARITY.”

It adds: “Providing our customers with the very best service is ingrained into everything we do at Lush, so shutting our shops is not an easy decision – we ask for forgiveness from any customers we inconvenience should they come to us on 3rd September and find us closed. However, we know that many of our customers share the same anxiety about the current situation in Gaza.

“Whilst Lush is losing a day of takings, this also means that the UK Government is losing a day of tax contributions from Lush and our customers. We hope they too hear the message our closure sends, with more Government action needed to bring an immediate stop to the death and destruction, including an end to arms sales from the UK.”

Lush prides itself on using natural products and has never tested on animals. It uses its platform to fight for human, animal and environmental justice as part of its everyday operations.