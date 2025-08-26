A new Palestine direct action group has broken into a UK weapons factory in Wolverhampton overnight.

Palestine Martyrs for Justice took action against Moog Aircraft Group about 4am on Tuesday. The group crashed a vehicle through two entrance gates to the facility at Moog, Valiant Way in Wolverhampton, before scaling the rooftop.

It is understood the group are still occupying the roof at the facility. While on the roof and wearing a t-shirt featuring the face of Raghd Al-Jabri, one of the members said: "We are Palestinian Martyrs for Justice and each of us here today on the roof of Moog are wearing a t-shirt of one of the martyrs that have been murdered by Israel in the genocide.

“Raghd was 17 years old when she was killed by an Israeli air strike," the activist said. We are currently on the roof of the Moog who are a key supplier of the F-35 chain that have been killing Palestinians in airstrikes."

The group added in a statement that Moog "has continued to supply Elbit Systems Israel with the parts needed to train Israeli pilots to use F-35 and F-16 fighter Jets". The group added: “(They) are used to massacre Palestinians.

"Britain has failed to prevent the Gaza genocide. Instead, our government and companies on our doorstep continue to benefit from the destruction of Palestine.

"So today, we are dismantling a key player in the genocidal supply chain, for all the Palestinian martyrs and those fighting to survive in Gaza." The action against Moog is the first by the new action group, Palestinian Martyrs for Justice.