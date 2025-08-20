Hundreds of protesters greeted Kneecap member Liam Óg Ó hAnnaidh as he arrived for his appearance at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on a terror charge

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The rapper, who performs under the stage name Mo Chara, is accused of displaying a flag in support of proscribed terrorist organisation Hezbollah during a gig the band held at London’s O2 Kentish Forum last year. The 27-year-old was swamped by photographers and supporters chanted and cheered as he made his way into the building.

Demonstrations in support of the musician were held near to the court in London after the Metropolitan Police imposed conditions limiting where the protesters could demonstrate, with the force saying the conditions were need to “prevent serious disruption”. A demonstration was also held in Dublin.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kneecap, made up of Óg Ó hAnnaidh, Naoise Ó Cairealláin and J. J. Ó Dochartaigh, called the Met Police’s move to impose restrictions as a “calculated political decision”, adding that they were “designed to try and portray support for Kneecap as somehow troublesome”. The Belfast hip-hop trio added that they urged supporters “to go out of your way to be compliant with all instructions issued, irrespective of how pitiful”.

Hundreds of protesters gathered outside Westminster Magistrates' Court in support of Kneecap member Liam Óg Ó hAnnaidh, who faces a charge of supporting a proscribed terrorist organisation. | Ben Whitley/PA Wire

Supporters carried placards and wore t-shirt with slogans such as ‘Free Mo Chara’ on them, with this slogan also chanted by the crowd. They also waved Irish and Palestinian flags.

Óg Ó hAnnaidh was hit with the terror charge after the Metropolitan Police opened an investigation into footage from the gig in November 2024. The probe was launched shortly after the band hit the headlines with their Coachella performance in April 2024, in which they displayed the message ‘F*** Israel/Free Palestine’ on the stage while they performed.

Kneecap have been outspoken about their anti-Zionist views both at performances and on social media. After Óg Ó hAnnaidh was charged, the band said in a statement: “14,000 babies are about to die of starvation in Gaza, with food sent by the world sitting on the other side of a wall, and once again the British establishment is focused on us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We deny this ‘offence’ and will vehemently defend ourselves, this is political policing, this is a carnival of distraction.

Kneecap's Liam Og O Hannaidh is due to appear at LOndon's Westminster Magistrates' Court for allegedly supporting a proscribed terror organisation Photo: Jordan Pettitt/PA Wire

“We are not the story, genocide is, as they profit from genocide, they use an ‘anti-terror law’ against us for displaying a flag thrown on stage. A charge not serious enough to even warrant their crown court, instead a court that doesn’t have a jury. What’s the objective? To restrict our ability to travel. To prevent us speaking to young people across the world. To silence voices of compassion. To prosecute artists who dare speak out.

“Instead of defending innocent people, or the principles of international law they claim to uphold, the powerful in Britain have abetted slaughter and famine in Gaza, just as they did in Ireland for centuries. Then, like now, they claim justification. The IDF units they arm and fly spy plane missions for are the real terrorists, the whole world can see it.

“We stand proudly with the people. You stand complicit with the war criminals. We are on the right side of history. You are not. We will fight you in your court. We will win. Free Palestine.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The band went on to perform at Glastonbury earlier this summer, despite UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer saying that is would not be “appropriate” for Kneecap to appear in light of the terror charge. The BBC also chose not to broadcast the performance live as part of its ongoing overage of the festival.

Police launched an initial probe into Kneecap’s Glastonbury performance but this was later dropped due to “insufficient evidence to provide a realistic prospect of conviction for any offence”. Avon and Somerset Police said that “comments about a forthcoming court case made during Kneecap's performance” prompted the initial investigation, after Ó Cairealláin told the full-capacity crowd to “start a riot outside the courts”, before later clarifying: “No riots, just love and support, and support for Palestine.”

Óg Ó hAnnaidh is yet to enter a plea to the terror charge.