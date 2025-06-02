Police are launching a fresh investigation into the disappearance of Madeleine McCann, nearly two decades after she vanished from her family’s holiday apartment in Praia da Luz, Portugal.

At the request of German authorities, new searches are scheduled to begin on Wednesday (June 3) in the area between Praia da Luz and a nearby property once linked to Christian Brueckner, the man named as the prime suspect in the case.

According to reports, the investigation will involve land searches only, for “any signs of Madeleine’s body”. The upcoming operation marks the first time in more than two years that Portuguese soil will be searched in relation to the case. The last search took place in May 2023 at the Arade Dam — a site described as Brueckner’s “little paradise”, but yielded no results.

Madeleine was just three years old when she disappeared on May 3, 2007. Since then, the investigation has spanned multiple countries and agencies, including extensive digs by British police in 2014 and well searches by Portuguese authorities in 2020, none of which uncovered any evidence of her whereabouts.

Brueckner was named as the prime suspect by German prosecutors in June 2020. He remains under investigation but has not been charged in relation to Madeleine’s disappearance. He was previously acquitted in a separate sex crimes case and could be released as early as September. Prosecutors are reportedly pushing to seek charges before that time, fearing he may flee.

Portuguese police have agreed to support this week’s search after the operation was approved by the country’s judicial authorities. It is understood that unless anything significant is found, the search is expected to last approximately three days.

Madeleine’s family recently marked the 18th anniversary of her disappearance with a statement: “No matter how near or far she is, she continues to be right here with us, every day, but especially on her special day. We continue to 'celebrate' her as the very beautiful and unique person she is. We miss her.”