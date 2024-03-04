Telling news your way
Major incident at Manchester's Trafford Park with police and fire in attendance at 'hazmat incident'

Residents and businesses nearby have been told to keep their windows and doors shut with the situation is ongoing
Heather Carrick
By Heather Carrick
4 minutes ago
Emergency services are in attendance of a major "hazmat" incident in Manchester's Trafford Park area.

Greater Manchester Police is in attendance of a major incident in the Trafford park area of the city following reports of a "hazmat incident".

Emergency services, including police and fire service, are in attendance at the scene at a business premise on Tenax Road. The incident itself is reported to be hazardous chemical leak.

Police said in a statement: "Officers are currently at the scene along with colleagues from Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service and North West Ambulance Service. There has been no reported injuries and everyone at the business premises has been accounted for."

A 300 metre cordon has been put in place around the scene, with a number of surrounding roads also closed due to the incident. Greater Manchester Fire & Rescue Service said that residents and businesses had been told to keep their windows and door closed.

The fire service said in an update on X (formerly Twitter): "Multiple fire engines are currently at the scene of an incident on Tenax Road in Trafford Park. Residents and businesses in the surrounding area are advised to keep windows and doors closed and avoid the scene while crews carry out their work."

