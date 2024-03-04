Emergency services are in attendance of a major "hazmat" incident in Manchester's Trafford Park area.

Emergency services, including police and fire service, are in attendance at the scene at a business premise on Tenax Road. The incident itself is reported to be hazardous chemical leak.

Police said in a statement: "Officers are currently at the scene along with colleagues from Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service and North West Ambulance Service. There has been no reported injuries and everyone at the business premises has been accounted for."

A 300 metre cordon has been put in place around the scene, with a number of surrounding roads also closed due to the incident. Greater Manchester Fire & Rescue Service said that residents and businesses had been told to keep their windows and door closed.