Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A man has been arrested in connection with a string of disturbing animal deaths across the New Forest.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers from Hampshire Constabulary said the 47-year-old man from Totton on the morning of Friday, May 2, on suspicion of two counts of criminal damage and 10 counts of religiously aggravated criminal damage. He has since been released on police bail.

The arrest follows a six-month investigation into 12 separate incidents dating back to November, in which the carcasses of lambs and deer were found deliberately placed around various locations in the New Forest. Many of the remains were discovered near churches in Totton, Bramshaw, and Lyndhurst, prompting concern within the local community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The most recent report involved a dead lamb found on the morning of Monday, April 28, outside St Theresa’s Church on Beaumont Road, Totton.

New Forest District Commander, Chief Inspector Scott Johnson, said: “These disturbing incidents have been upsetting for those who discovered them, and will be concerning for our wider community.”

A man has been arrested in connection with a string of disturbing animal deaths across the New Forest. | Getty

“Our investigation team have been working hard to review all the available evidence and this has enabled us to make an arrest today as part of our enquiries.”

“We have been conducting both uniformed and plain clothes patrols and enquiries, and this will continue in the coming days, particularly in areas where incidents have occurred.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He encouraged residents to engage with officers on patrol: “If you see our officers while on their travels, please come over and speak to them. They’ll be on hand for you to share any information, raise any concerns and ask questions.”

Police say the investigation remains ongoing, and extra patrols will continue across the district to provide reassurance and gather further information. Anyone with relevant information is urged to contact Hampshire Constabulary.