A man has died following a plane crash at the Imperial War Museum in Duxford, Cambridgeshire.

The man in his 50s was piloting a General Aviation Cirrus SR22 when he crashed into the airfield of the museum on Tuesday afternoon. There were no other people on board the light aircraft vehicle.

A spokesperson for the Imperial War Museum, which has been closed to the public on Wednesday and Thursday but is expected to re-open on Friday, said in a statement: “We are sad to report that the pilot, a man in his 50s from the Bedfordshire area, did not survive the crash. Despite the best efforts of medical crews, he was pronounced dead at the scene. Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this incredibly difficult time.

They added: “Cambridgeshire Police have informed next of kin, who attended the scene of the accident yesterday. The aircraft was a privately owned General Aviation Cirrus SR22, based at Duxford. There were no other passengers. Police have now passed the investigation over to the Air Accident Investigation Branch, who remain on site at Duxford.”