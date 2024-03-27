Cambridgeshire plane crash: Man dies after light aircraft he was piloting crashes at Imperial War Museum in Duxford
and live on Freeview channel 276
A man has died following a plane crash at the Imperial War Museum in Duxford, Cambridgeshire.
The man in his 50s was piloting a General Aviation Cirrus SR22 when he crashed into the airfield of the museum on Tuesday afternoon. There were no other people on board the light aircraft vehicle.
A spokesperson for the Imperial War Museum, which has been closed to the public on Wednesday and Thursday but is expected to re-open on Friday, said in a statement: “We are sad to report that the pilot, a man in his 50s from the Bedfordshire area, did not survive the crash. Despite the best efforts of medical crews, he was pronounced dead at the scene. Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this incredibly difficult time.
They added: “Cambridgeshire Police have informed next of kin, who attended the scene of the accident yesterday. The aircraft was a privately owned General Aviation Cirrus SR22, based at Duxford. There were no other passengers. Police have now passed the investigation over to the Air Accident Investigation Branch, who remain on site at Duxford.”
An East of England Ambulance Service spokesman said: “We were called at 1.40pm on Tuesday with reports that an aircraft had crashed at Duxford Airfield. Two ambulances, three ambulance officer vehicles, three Hazardous Area Response Team vehicles and the Essex and Herts Air Ambulance attended the scene. Sadly, despite the best efforts of all emergency services involved, a man was pronounced dead at the scene.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.