Two teenagers have died after the e-bike they were passengers on crashed with four cars in Moray. Emergency services were rushed to the scene on the A941 Elgin to Lossiemouth road on Monday (March 25) around 8pm and the boys, aged 16 and 17, were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police Scotland said the crash involved a Sur-ron e-bike, a blue Vauxhall Mokka, a red Renault Clio, a black Vauxhall Corsa and a white VW Golf. The rider of the bike, a 14-year-old boy, was taken to hospital with serious injuries. The driver of the Mokka, a 54-year-old man, was also seriously injured.

Police have launched an investigation into the crash and are appealing for witnesses.

Sergeant Iain Nicolson said: “Our thoughts are very much with the families and friends of the two teenagers who died and they need privacy at what is a very upsetting and difficult time for all.