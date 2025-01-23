Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man said he fought off an alleged knife attacker at a Sainsbury’s Argos warehouse in Croydon, south London, by hitting him on the head with a fire extinguisher.

The incident occurred on Thursday morning, prompting a response from the Metropolitan Police, who were called to the scene following reports of a stabbing.

Five people were injured in the attack: a man in his 50s, two men in their 30s, and two men in their 20s. All were taken to the hospital with stab wounds, though their injuries were assessed as not life-threatening. A 30-year-old man was arrested nearby on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and possession of an offensive weapon. He was also taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Joseph Denton, 29, who was at the warehouse for an audit, said he confronted the attacker after the man cut his finger. Speaking to the PA news agency at the scene, Denton recounted the terrifying experience: “I was there for an audit, and suddenly people started shouting, ‘He’s back.’”

Denton, who had a bandage wrapped around his little finger, explained: “He didn’t say a word. He was trying to kill me, and I had never seen him before in my life. I tried to lock the door, but when I couldn’t, I had no choice but to face him. I managed to get him on the floor and hit him with a fire extinguisher, which helped calm the situation. Then others rushed in, and we kept him down until he finally left.”

A view of the scene near Marlowe Way in Croydon, south London, after four people were injured in a reported stabbing. A man has been arrested at the scene, the Metropolitan Police said. | Jamie Lashmar/PA Wire

Describing the knife used in the attack, Denton said it was “huge, about eight inches long with jagged edges, like something out of a movie.” He said he had no other option but to confront the attacker, saying, “There was only one door, and he was coming straight at me. I had nowhere to go. He was stabbing at me like he was out of control.”

Chief Superintendent Andy Brittain, the local policing commander for south London, confirmed that officers responded quickly, arresting the suspect within an hour. He said: “An investigation is now under way. Based on initial enquiries, we believe all those involved knew each other. Therefore, we do not believe there is any wider risk to the public.”