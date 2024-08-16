Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A man who was left in a critical condition after being shot by a police officer in a Surrey village has died.

The 29-year-old was shot by a Surrey Police firearms office in the village of Knaphill, near Woking, in the early hours of Sunday - as an investigation into his death opens. Describing the incident as ‘tragic’ the Independent Office for Police Conduct said it had established from police call logs that shortly after 12.30am on Sunday, Surrey Police received a report of an altercation on the street, with a man said to be carrying a firearm on Nursery Road in Knaphill.

The caller reported the man then went inside an address. IOPC said: “Armed Surrey officers arrived shortly afterwards and approached the address, with cordons put in place. Police body-worn footage shows officers calling for the occupant of the address to come to the door with nothing in their hands. The man opened the door and appeared to point a weapon in the officers’ direction.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A man who was left in a critical condition after being shot by a police officer in a Surrey village has died. | Getty Images

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“One shot was fired by a firearms officer, which struck the man shortly after 1.20am. A police baton round was also discharged. Officers provided immediate first aid. An ambulance was requested and the man was taken to hospital.” The IOPC said a non-police issue weapon was found at the scene.

IOPC regional director Mel Palmer said: “This is a tragic incident during which a man sadly lost his life. We have met with the man’s family to explain our role. Our thoughts are with them and everyone affected by this incident.

“Fatal police shootings are rare. Given a person has died it’s important that an independent investigation is carried out to establish the circumstances surrounding this incident, including police actions and decision-making, and the use of lethal force.”