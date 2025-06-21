Man shot dead outside Costco in Croydon as police launch murder investigation

A man in his 40s was shot and killed outside a Costco store in Croydon on Thursday evening, prompting a murder investigation by the Metropolitan Police.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers were called to reports of a shooting on Imperial Way at 5.04pm Thursday (June 19). When they arrived, they found the victim with gunshot wounds. Despite efforts by paramedics, he died at the scene.

The Metropolitan Police confirmed: “His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Detectives from the Met’s Major Incident Team are leading the investigation. Detective Chief Inspector Dan Whitten, of the Specialist Crime Command, said: “This was a tragic incident and my thoughts are with the man's family at this difficult time. Our team of specially trained officers are supporting them as our investigation progresses.

A man in his 40s was shot and killed outside a Costco store in Croydon on Thursday evening, prompting a murder investigation by the Metropolitan Police. | Getty

“Our enquiries are ongoing and we would urge any witnesses to come forward and share information with us.”

The shooting reportedly occurred near the car park of the Costco warehouse. A TikTok video filmed in the aftermath appears to show the chaotic scene as shoppers fled.

Police have appealed to anyone who witnessed the incident or who has information to call 101 quoting CAD 6530/19JUN. Alternatively, they can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.