The two people who were shot dead while livestreaming outside iconic Bellagio fountains on the Las Vegas Strip have been reportedly identified as popular YouTuber Finny Da Legend and his wife, known online as Bubbly.

The couple, both known for their light-hearted streaming content, were walking along the 3600 block of South Las Vegas Boulevard when gunfire erupted on Sunday night (June 8) — cutting short a video titled Live Fremont Street Experience #Vegas Finny is Winning Here we Go.

Las Vegas police have identified the gunman as 41-year-old Manuel Ruiz, a fellow content creator known online as SinCity-MannyWise, who previously ran a now-deleted YouTube channel called Sin City Family. He later surrendered to authorities.

Investigators believe the attack was the result of a long-running online feud between Ruiz and Finny Da Legend. “At this point, we believe we have the suspect identified and that this is an isolated incident, knowing that the suspect and the victim had previously engaged in some type of conflict using a variety of social media platforms,” police said in a statement.

Footage from the livestream captured the horrific moment when the alleged shooter appeared in frame. Witnesses and viewers reported a brief exchange between Bubbly and Ruiz before at least seven shots were fired, killing both Finny and Bubbly at the scene. In the moments before the stream went dark, Bubbly's voice could be heard exclaiming: “Are you f***ing kidding me?”

Prior to the shooting, Ruiz uploaded a video of him driving and talking to the camera, as he allegedly looks for Finny. He said: “I’m out here, (singing) searching for my baby”. He added: “I went to every casino there is, I heard there’s one of my biggest fans here in this f***ing town. I’m dying to see him. F***ing dying to see him...I’ll f***ing be there.”

The feud between Finny and Ruiz reportedly escalated in recent months. According to friends and fans, Finny had previously accused Ruiz of being suicidal, while Ruiz posted troubling videos alluding to a “friend” and a “baby.”

One of Finny’s close friends, Derek Ware, said tensions had been simmering since 2023, when Ruiz allegedly pepper-sprayed Bubbly. “I was saying, ‘I'm just glad it was pepper spray, it wasn't bullets,’” Ware recalled. “He (Finny) controls his emotions very well. That’s what I liked about him the most.”

Ware paid tribute to the couple, saying: “He’s a good father. He takes care of his kids. If something was wrong, he would just always check up on me. He's donated to people that needed help online. She would have fun everywhere she went. People wanted to be around her.”

The deaths have shocked the online creator community, with fans posting tributes under hashtags like #RIPFinny and #JusticeForBubbly. YouTube has since removed SinCity-MannyWise’s channel, citing violations of community guidelines.