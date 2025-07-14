Police have released an image of a man they want to speak to following an assault at a North Yorkshire fishing lake, where a duckling was reportedly caught and killed.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a statement, North Yorkshire Police said: “We’ve issued this image of a man we would like to speak to, following an assault in Sessay, North Yorkshire. It happened at 1pm on Saturday 31 May 2025, in The Oaks Fishing Lakes.”

“The incident involved a man believed to be catching and killing a duckling, then assaulting the man who confronted him about this.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police have released an image of a man they want to speak to following an assault at a North Yorkshire fishing lake, where a duckling was reportedly caught and killed. | North Yorkshire Police

Officers are urging anyone who recognises the man in the image to come forward, as he may have information that could help with their investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to email [email protected], call 101 and ask for PC Kyle McBride, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or through their website. Police have asked the public to quote reference 12250097760 when passing on any details.