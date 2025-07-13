Man arrested for alleged sexual assault on the set of BBC soap EastEnders

A man has reportedly been arrested on suspicion of assault and sexual assault on the set of EastEnders.

According to the Sun newspaper, the alleged incident took place on the set of the BBC soap at Elstree Studios.

Hertfordshire Police confirmed that following the report of an alleged incident in Eldon Avenue, Borehamwood, on May 7, a man in his 50s was arrested on suspicion of common assault and sexual assault in relation to two victims.

The suspect is on bail while inquiries continue, police said earlier today (Sunday, July 23).

A spokesperson for EastEnders said in a statement: “While we would never comment on individuals, EastEnders has on-site security and well-established procedures in place to safeguard the safety and welfare of everyone who works on the show.”