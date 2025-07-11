Max Branning will be making his grand return to Albert Square later this year as actor Jake Wood rejoins the BBC soap.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The serial womaniser was last seen on-screen in 2021, when he ended his affair with Linda Carter after she revealed her true feelings for husband Mick. Along with his umpteenth love affair, Max departed the square after his meddling led brother Jack Branning to be suspended from his job with the police.

Max has been involved in some classic storylines that have cemented him in EastEnders history since the Branning family joined the show in 2006. From his affair with then-daughter-in-law Stacey being revealed in dramatic fashion on Christmas Day 2007, to being wrongly-convicted for the murder of Lucy Beale in 2015, there has been no shortage of drama or enemies made for the cockney lothario.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

EastEnders legend Max Branning, played by Jake Wood, is set to make a spectacular return to Albert Square later this year. | BBC

Actor Jake Wood said: “I’m over the moon to be coming home to Walford. Max has got lots of unresolved drama with many characters, so I’m sure he’ll be busy. I’m excited to see what he’s been up to, and what is next for the character, but if his last 15 years in the Square are anything to go by, I’m sure there will be plenty of chaos.”

Max will join the show for a short stint this autumn before making a permanent return to the soap later in the year. His prior drama means that he will have a lot of interest in the current events on the square, including daughter Lauren set to marry into the Beale family, his undiscovered lovechild with Linda Carter, and teen son Oscar’s return to the square.

Ben Wadey, who recently took over as executive producer of the soap, said: “I’m delighted to welcome the immensely talented Jake Wood back to the role of Max Branning. Whilst his character has only been away from Albert Square for four years, Walford, and the lives of those who live in it, have changed immensely.

“Max has a lot of unfinished business, but whether he is welcomed by his family remains to be seen. However, with a past as checkered as Max’s, it’s fair to say that many Walford residents will not be pleased to see him, putting the Brannings back at the heart of the Square, and the drama, this year.”