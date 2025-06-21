A familiar face is heading back to Albert Square as Oscar Branning returns to EastEnders this summer after an eight-year absence, the BBC show has confirmed.

Now 17, Oscar was last seen in 2017 during a brief Father’s Day visit to his dad Max Branning. His reappearance promises to stir up fresh drama, especially for his mum, Lauren, who is thrown off course after receiving a mysterious phone call that leads to Oscar’s sudden arrival.

The character will now be played by newcomer Pierre Moullier, who has already begun filming and is set to make his on-screen debut next month.

Executive Producer Ben Wadey said: “I’m very excited to bring Oscar Branning back to Walford and introduce viewers to him now that he’s all grown up. Oscar is very much a Branning which means there’s going to be plenty of drama in store this summer. We’re delighted to welcome Pierre as he takes on the role and can’t wait for viewers to see him bring Oscar to life.”

Sharing his excitement, Moullier added: “It’s pretty surreal to join EastEnders — it keeps hitting me that I’m actually on Albert Square! When I found out I was joining the Brannings, it was so exciting as they are such an iconic family, and I love that there are so many skeletons in the closet. Oscar is so much fun to play, and the audience should be prepared for the unexpected as he’s a complex guy!”

Oscar first appeared on the soap in 2007 and was previously played by Charlee Hall until 2017, alongside Jake Wood as his dad Max and Jo Joyner as his mum Tanya Branning.

Moullier, 24, is known for his roles in Fate: The Winx Saga, The Jumper Factory and My England.