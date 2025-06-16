EastEnders is keep its secrets under wraps as the most recent episode was moved from the soap’s regular BBC iPlayer early release schedule.

The BBC soap revealed that Monday’s episode (June 16) would not be added to the iPlayer in a temporary departure from the normal schedule. This has only happened a handful of time before, with bosses usually pulling the episodes from early release if there’s a huge storyline they want to keep under wraps until it broadcast.

Fans are speculating that tonight’s episode could see the return of one of the square’s most memorable characters - Zoe Slater. Actress Michelle Ryan was reported to be rejoining the show throughout 2025, with a source telling The Sun: “Bosses have repeatedly reached out to Michelle over the years, but the timing has never been quite right.

“People are still talking about her character, so it’s a real coup to bring her back. She feels like now is the perfect moment — and there was an exciting script on the table.”

Zoe Slater (Michelle Ryan) is rumoured to be returning to EastEnders tonight after the latest episode was pulled from its iPlayer early release schedule. | BBC/YouTube

In October 2001, Zoe was part of one of EastEnders’ most iconic scenes, as she stormed away from ‘sister’ Kat with the pair disagreeing about Zoe’s plans to leave the square for Spain. Nineteen million people tuned in as Zoe screamed “You ain’t my mother” at Kat, who then dropped a bombshell by replying “Yes I am!”.

The moment has been quoted by EastEnders fans for more than 20 years and is considered one of the show’s most legendary moments. Understandably, excitement is therefore high amid rumours of the return of Zoe.

The huge possible return comes following the departure of executive producer Chris Clenshaw. He has been replaced by Ban Wadey, who previously served as commissioning executive at Channel 4 and also has experience as a story editor on EastEnders.

Monday night’s episode will be the first with Wadey at the helm. He described upcoming plans for the show, saying: “Next week [w/c June 16] marks the start of something big in Walford that we hope will get everyone talking, and it’s only just the beginning. We’ve got twists, shocks, and plenty of drama lined up for a summer you don’t want to miss.”

The next episodes of EastEnders has been pulled from its early release schedule amid speculation that a legendary character could be returning | BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Fans are already sharing their theories and thoughts about Zoe’s possible return to Albert Square. One fans said on X (formerly Twitter): “I saw a theory floating about that Zoe Slater could be Ross’s ex/Joel’s mum! Zoe left in 2005, Joel is 15/16 at present which means he was born 2009/2010. Zoe did move to Spain and had a job selling houses.”

Another lapsed viewer added: “If Zoe Slater actually comes back to Eastenders after 20 years since her departure I will start watching it again.”

To find out if Zoe makes a return, tune into EastEnders tonight at 7.30pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.