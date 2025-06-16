Actress Michelle Ryan looks set to return to EastEnders tonight (June 16) amid reports that her legendary character Zoe Slater will be stepping back onto the square.

Michelle first appeared in the BBC soap in 2000, joining the show as a member of the then-incoming Slater family alongside sisters Kat (Jessie Wallace), Lynne (Elaine Lordan), and Little Mo (Kacey Ainsworth). The family was led by patriarch Charlie (Derek Martin) and the sisters’ grandmother Mo (Laila Morse).

The Slaters were at the centre of drama on the square during the early noughties, with Zoe and Kat having one very memorable showdown in the middle of the street. In one iconic moment, after falling out over Zoe’s plan to depart Walford for Spain, Zoe screamed at Kat “You ain’t my mother!”, to which Kat replied “Yes I am!”.

The scene is one of EastEnders’ most famous ‘doof-doof’ moments, with the show’s iconic closing theme following the bombshell moment. At the time, it was watched by 19 million viewers, and 24 years later is still considered one of the show’s most legendary moments.

According to reports, Michelle Ryan will be rejoining BBC soap EastEnders as Zoe Slater 20 years after she last appeared on screen. | Getty Images

Excitement is therefore high considering reports that Michelle, 41, is set to reprise her role in the soap after two decades. While we won’t know for sure until the episode airs, the latest episode of EastEnders has been pulled from its early release schedule on Monday (June 16), something that is only usually done when bosses want to avoid giving away any major secrets before it airs live on TV.

Incoming executive producer Ben Wadey has also promised big “shocks” as he teased what fans can expect from his tenure. He replaced Chris Clenshaw as head-honcho of the award-winning soap, with Monday’s episode being his first in charge.

So as Michelle Ryan reportedly prepares for another EastEnders stint, here’s a lok and her life and career and what she’s been up to in the past 20 years.

What did Michelle Ryan do after EastEnders?

Michelle officially departed EastEnders in June 2005 after a tumultuous time on the square. Her storylines involved finding out sister Kat was actually her mother after she was raped by their predatory uncle as a teenager, getting involved with Dirty Den Watts after his return from the dead and being involved in the plot to cover his murder up.

Zoe Slater (Michelle Ryan) is rumoured to be returning to EastEnders tonight after the latest episode was pulled from its iPlayer early release schedule. | BBC/YouTube

After leaving the soap, Michelle appeared in an off-West End production of Who’s The Daddy?, a play which was inspired by the David Blunkett paternity case. She also picked up roles in Agatha Christie’s Marple, Mansfield Park, Jekyll and big screen productions I Want Candy and Cashback.

Her next big role came in 2007, when she was chosen as the lead in a new US television adaptation of the 70s drama Bionic Woman. The show was cancelled after just one eight-episode series due to low ratings. Michelle later revealed in an interview with The Telegraph that the show’s cancellation made her reassess her career, saying: “I’m more go-with-the-flow now.”

Michelle returned to the UK with a role in fantasy drama Merlin, where she played a sorceress named Minueh. Her next notable role came in 2009, when she appeared as Lady Christina de Souza in the Doctor Who episode ‘Planet of the Dead’, which began the farewell storyline for David Tennant’s 10th Doctor. She reprised her role for the spinoff audio drama series by Big Finish.

Following this, she appeared in a handful of film productions, including crime thriller 4, 3, 2, 1 alongside Emma Roberts and Noel Clarke, spy drama Cleanskin and comedy Huge. She also appeared in the 2012 comedy-horror flick Cockneys vs Zombies.

Michelle is also no stranger to the stage, having being part of the touring company of Cabaret. The production also had a stint on the West End, with singer and actor Will Young also on the cast.

Rumours of Michelle re-joining EastEnders surfaced just a few weeks ago, with a source telling The Sun that she has accepted the offer after bosses “repeatedly reached out” over the years. They said: “Bosses have repeatedly reached out to Michelle over the years, but the timing has never been quite right.

“People are still talking about her character, so it’s a real coup to bring her back. She feels like now is the perfect moment — and there was an exciting script on the table.”

To see if Michelle makes her return as Zoe in EastEnders, watch Monday night’s episode at 7.30pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.