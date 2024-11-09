Manchester bus crash: 17 people injured and taken to hospital after two double-deckers collide
The crash, involving two double decker buses, took place at around 8.34am on near the junction of Rochdale Road and Livesey Street, located in the north of the city. Emergency services raced to the scene, including nine ambulances and an air ambulance.
North West Ambulance Service said: “Seventeen patients were taken to hospitals across Manchester, including seven on a bus accompanied by a paramedic.”
Images posted to social media showed the extent of the crash. Local councillor Pat Karney said in a post on X: “Unbelievable Damage to the front of the bus. Hope the driver is ok.”
Speaking to BBC Manchester, the councillor added: “It’s hard to work out what went on but it looks as though a bus went a great speed into another bus. People don't wear seat belts on buses so they must have been traumatised."
