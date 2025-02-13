A man who was shot dead by a firearms officer at a police station in October 2022 was lawfully killed, an inquest jury has concluded.

Marius Ciolac, died at Ascot Drive police station in Derbyshire in October 2022, in what police described the events of that day as "unprecedented" and said the use of a firearm by an officer in the county remains "an extremely rare event."

Ciolac, 35, from Cernavoda in Romania, attempted to enter the police station with a knife and carrying a cat in a bag. Moments later, armed police shot him as he came towards them with the weapon. Footage of his attack was later released by the police.

Deputy Chief Constable Simon Blatchly described the events of 7 October 2022 as unprecedented and expressed condolences to Ciolac’s family and friends.

He said: “The tragic set of circumstances that took place on 7 October 2022, at Ascot Drive have had a long-lasting effect on all those involved. As was heard during the three weeks of evidence and witness testimony the situation that was faced that day was unprecedented. Officers take an oath to protect life, and they did all they could to protect themselves, their colleagues, the public, and ultimately Mr Ciolac.”

Blatchly said officers attempted multiple non-lethal measures, including Tasers, a stun grenade, and a baton round, before the fatal shooting. “They had attempted to use Taser, with no effect, and as he attempted to smash his way into the station, the decision was made that, due to the risk posed, armed officers had to be deployed,” he explained.

Marius Ciolac is seen standing outside the broken entrance doors of Ascot Drive police station in Derbyshire. | Derbyshire Police / SWNS

“When officers arrived, they used a stun grenade and a baton round in a further attempt to use all the less lethal options to stop Mr Ciolac. However, for reasons that remain unclear, within 20 seconds of armed officers walking into the car park at Ascot Drive, Mr Ciolac rushed towards one of the officers armed with a knife, leaving him with no other option than to fire his weapon.”

After Ciolac was restrained, officers administered first aid before paramedics arrived.

Blatchly however emphasised that firearm use by Derbyshire officers is an “extremely rare event.” He said: “The use of a firearm by an officer in Derbyshire is an extremely rare event, with most officers going their entire career without ever firing their weapon.”

“That small number is testament to the high bar set for the use of a firearm, and the extensive training that is undertaken by officers to resolve matters through less lethal means.”

Marius Ciolac, 35, suffered a single bullet wound to the abdomen after being shot by an armed police officer. A Taser, baton round and a stun grenade were used in an attempt to stop Mr Ciolac who was, according to Derbyshire police, wielding a knife and damaging property outside the Ascot Drive police station in Derby on the morning of Friday, October 7. (Image: Courtesy of Ciolac Family / SWNS)

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) investigated the shooting and concluded that the force used was proportionate.

“When an incident of this nature takes place, there is rightly a robust investigation undertaken by the Independent Office for Police Conduct which, after reviewing footage and the statements by all those at the scene, found that the force used by the officers, including the officer who discharged their firearm, was proportionate,” Blatchly said.

He acknowledged the impact on officers and staff involved in the incident.

“Those officers, as well as civilian staff inside the building, are not robots, they are mothers, fathers, husbands, wives, sisters and brothers. And while they understand the risks that their roles may place them in – it does not mean that they do not feel fear.

“I am immensely proud of the manner in which they conducted themselves that day and their attempts, at serious risk to themselves, to bring the incident to a safe conclusion and we will continue to support those officers and staff affected.”