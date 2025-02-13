Lucy Harrison, 23, was tragically found shot dead inside her father's home in Texas, USA.

Her family described her as "the embodiment of wonderful contradictions' in a touching tribute. Lucy, from Warrington, died on Friday, January 10, following an incident at her dad's home in Prosper, Texas.

An inquest into the circumstances surrounding her death was opened at Warrington Coroners court yesterday. Cheshire Constabulary said: "An inquest into the circumstances surrounding her death was opened at Warrington Coroner's court on Wednesday, February 12. The inquest was adjourned until Friday, March 18."

The police force added: "Lucy’s family have requested that their privacy is respected at this difficult time." A written report following the inquest opening said: "Ms Harrison was on holiday in the USA when she has been fatally shot with a firearm."

After the hearing, her mother and boyfriend released a joint statement through police.

They said: "Lucy was life. She lived it fiercely and fearlessly, not being afraid to feel all that life has to offer. Lucy unashamedly loved – she had a huge capacity to love and be loved.

"She was the embodiment of wonderful contradictions; she adored travel and being away, experiencing new places and cultures, yet at the same time, she loved nothing more than snuggling up in her pyjamas with her candles on at home. She could be dramatic and elaborate situations like it was the end of the world, yet she could also be straight talking and not afraid to have bold conversations. She was truly thriving in life and although this gives us great comfort, we are utterly heartbroken at the loss of our beautiful, gorgeous Luce."