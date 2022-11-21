Mason Greenwood will go on trial on 27 November next year with the case expected to last 10 days

Manchester United footballer Mason Greenwood will go on trial next year facing an attempted rape allegation. He is also accused of assault and coercive control.

The 21-year-old player appeared at Manchester’s Minshull Street Crown Court for a hearing on Monday. The footballer, wearing a black suit, white shirt and black tie, spoke only to confirm his name and date of birth.

Jason Pitter KC, prosecuting, asked for a case management hearing to be held on 10 February next year. A trial date was set for 27 November, 2023, with the case expected to last 10 days.

Pleas to the charges were not entered. Greenwood’s parents were in court for the hearing, which lasted under 10 minutes. Judge Maurice Greene granted Greenwood bail.

What is Mason Greenwood accused of?

The player was first held in January over allegations relating to a woman after images and videos were posted online. He was bailed but was arrested in October for an alleged breach of conditions.

Greenwood was remanded in custody after appearing at Manchester Magistrates’ Court on 17 October. A bail application was granted in a private hearing two days later and he was released from custody at HMP Berwyn, in Wrexham.

The attempted rape is alleged to have taken place in October 2021. The controlling and coercive behaviour allegation relates to a period between November 2018 and October this year, while the charge of assault occasioning actual bodily harm is dated December 2021.

Mason Greenwood arriving at court.

Within hours of the allegations surfacing online at the beginning of the year, the forward – who has made one appearance for England – was suspended from playing or training with the Old Trafford club.