The latest leaks from Isabel Oakeshott published in the Sunday Telegraph show Boris Johnson’s cabinet minister suggested enforcing Covid rules through fear

Matt Hancock suggested scaring the public into following Covid rules, according to leaked WhatsApp messages.

The latest leaks, which have been published by the Sunday Telegraph, appear to show Hancock and an aide discussing when to “deploy” news of the ‘Kent’ Covid variant in late 2020. They also cover separate conversations with Boris Johnson and Cabinet Secretary Simon Case - the UK’s most senior civil servant.

It comes after several days of reports on 100,000 messages involving Hancock, which were leaked to the Telegraph by controversial journalist and lockdown sceptic Isabel Oakeshott. Oakeshott came into possession of the messages while working with Hancock on the ‘Pandemic Diaries’ - although her subsequent releasing of them has raised questions about journalistic ethics. Hancock has described the leaks as a “partial, biased account to suit an anti-lockdown agenda”.

So, what do the latest messages published by the Telegraph show - and how is Boris Johnson now involved?

What is latest on Matt Hancock leaks?

The latest in the Telegraph’s ‘Lockdown Files’ series on Matt Hancock’s leaked WhatsApp messages show three separate conversations between government decision makers during the Covid pandemic. The content of the messages has not been verified by NationalWorld.

In one exchange from 13 December 2020, Hancock discusses how to change public behaviour by announcing the existence of what was then-known as the ‘Kent’ Covid variant. The messages suggest the government was concerned coverage of the end of the Brexit transition period on 31 December would make messaging less impactful.

More than 100,000 WhatsApp messages involving Matt Hancock have been leaked to the Telegraph (image: AFP/Getty Images)

Hancock’s special adviser said: “Rather than doing too much forward signalling, we can roll pitch with the new strain.” Hancock then replied: “We frighten the pants of everyone with the new strain.”

After the Health Secretary expressed concerns about Brexit dominating the news agenda, his adviser replied: “Yep that’s what will get proper behaviour change.” Hancock then asks: “When do we deploy the new variant.”

He duly announced the new variant on 14 December, just days before Boris Johnson all but cancelled Christmas. With infections spiking, the UK moved into a third national lockdown on 6 January 2021.

What did Simon Case say?

In another WhatsApp conversation from 10 January 2021, Hancock is apparently shown discussing lockdown rules with the Cabinet Secretary Simon Case. They show Case advising Hancock to dial up scare tactics to boost compliance with the rules.

Case wrote: “More mask-wearing might be the only thing to consider. Effectively free and has a very visible impact? Wear masks in all settings outside home and in more workplaces? Am not sure that got us much further, did it? Basically, we need to get compliance up.”

Cabinet Secretary Simon Case has previously been criticised for his involvement in Partygate (image: AFP/Getty Images)

After a short chat about angling, Hancock tells Case that he “honestly wouldn’t move on any small things unless we move on a lot”.

Case responded: “I think that is exactly right. Small stuff looks ridiculous. Ramping up messaging – the fear/guilt factor vital. I suspect London Nightingale [hospital] coming into use will feel like a big public moment. Especially as I guess it will be full within a couple of days (based on current data).”

What do Boris Johnson messages show?

In another tranche of newly-released leaked WhatsApps dating from July 2020, Boris Johnson apparently talks about the requirement for the government to become "absolutely militant" on social distancing in areas where Covid infections were high.

He is seen denouncing a "general collapse" in rule following with Simon Case. But the exchange came just a month after the then-Prime Minister had celebrated his birthday in Downing Street with the now-infamous cake that landed him, his wife Carrie Johnson and Rishi Sunak with Partygate fines.

Boris Johnson is set to give evidence to a committee of MPs investigating whether he deliberately misled Parliament over Partygate (image: Getty Images)

Johnson wrote: "We need to tell people that if they want to save the economy and protect the NHS then they need to follow the rules. And we may need to tighten the rules.

“You can now have 6 people from different households indoors. Do people really understand that and are they observing it?" he asked.

A spokesperson for Boris Johnson told the BBC it was not appropriate to comment on the leaks. They added that the public inquiry would be the best forum for these issues to be scrutinised.

Is Rishi Sunak in trouble over Matt Hancock WhatsApp messages?

Previous revelations that have emerged from the leaking of Matt Hancock’s pandemic WhatsApp conversations could prove to be problematic for current Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

Hancock was apparently shown warning Cabinet Secretary Simon Case that he had “kept it out of news” that then-Chancellor Sunak’s ‘Eat Out to Help Out’ scheme was driving Covid infections up during the summer of 2020. The ex-Health Secretary said the Department of Health and Social Care had informed the Treasury and was “protecting” officials. In later messages, Hancock referred to the scheme as “eat out to help the virus get about”.

