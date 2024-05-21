Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man who was due to appear in court charged with assisting the Hong Kong intelligence service has been found dead.

A man, due in court after being charged with assisting the Hong Kong intelligence service earlier this month, has been found dead in a park in Maidenhead. Thames Valley Police said they were called at around 5.15pm on Sunday (May 19) to Grenfell Park following a report from a member of the public.

The man has been formally identified as Matthew Trickett, aged 37, from Maidenhead. His family have been informed and are being supported by officers. A post-mortem will be conducted in due course.

Trickett was among three men who were charged on May 13 under the National Security Act with assisting the Hong Kong intelligence service and foreign interference. Two others were Chi Leung (Peter) Wai, 38, of Staines-upon-Thames, Surrey, and Chung Biu Yuen, 63, of Hackney, east London.

They were accused of agreeing to undertake information gathering, surveillance and acts of deception that were likely to materially assist a foreign intelligence service between December 20, 2023 and May 2. It is also alleged that they forced entry into a UK residence on May 1. They are due to appear at the Old Bailey on Friday, May 24.

Thames Valley Police said they have referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct following his death. It said: “Mr Trickett was on court bail, awaiting court proceedings, which required him to register at a police station regularly.

“Following a mandatory referral the Independent Office for Police Conduct, due to the prior contact with police, the matter has now been passed on to Thames Valley Police’s Professional Standards Department. It would therefore not be appropriate for us or the family to comment any further at this stage.”

“Therefore, because Thames Valley Police had prior contact with Mr Trickett, a mandatory referral was made to the Independent Office for Police Conduct, as is normal in such circumstances where there has been a death following police contact. The IOPC have assessed that referral and decided that the matter should be investigated by Thames Valley Police’s Professional Standards Department.”

Family ‘shocked’

In a statement, the family of Matthew Trickett asked for privacy while they mourned his death. The statement said: “We are mourning the loss of a much-loved son, brother, and family member. We would be grateful if the press would respect our privacy at this difficult time and refrain from intruding on our grief.”

Matthew Trickett’s solicitor Julian Hayes, senior partner at Berris Law, added: “It has sadly been confirmed by Thames Valley Police, that the body found in Grenfell Park, Maidenhead on Sunday, was that of our client Matthew Trickett. We are naturally shocked at this news and supporting his family as best we can. The death is currently being treated as unexplained by the police and further investigations are still ongoing.”